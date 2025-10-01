Hurun India Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan joins billionaire club, becomes world's richest actor - check net worth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday officially earned the 'billionaire' tag, with the Hurun India Rich List 2025 pegging the actor's net worth at a staggering $1.4 billion ( ₹12,490 crore).

"Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 Crore," Hurun announced as it released its rich list for 2025.

The new valuation makes SRK the world's richest actor, and puts him above several international celebrities, including pop sensation Taylor Swift ($1.3 billion), comedian Jerry Seinfeld ($1.2 billion), former California governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.2 billion), and actor-musician Selena Gomez ($720 million).

The list also pointed out the widening gap between Shah Rukh and fellow actors: actor Juhi Chawla, SRK's business partner, came next on the list with a reported net worth of ₹7,790, while Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan ranked a distant third with a net worth of ₹2,160 crore. Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar was even farther away, with a net worth of ₹1,880 crore, while Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan was reported to have a net worth of ₹1,630 crore.

The biggest name in Indian cinema for close to three decades, Shah Rukh has, for several years now, been India's richest actor, but had never made it into the 'billionaire' club prior to today.

The source of Shah Rukh Khan's wealth Beyond his earnings as an actor, SRK's net worth is largely due to his investments, which include the Red Chillies production house and VFX studio and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and other Knight Riders teams globally.

Shah Rukh also owns a stake in the Indian franchisee of the global indoor theme park KidZania, in addition to real estate holdings both in India and in the Middle East.

The Bollywood superstar has also invested in tech, including health and nutrition app Nourish and live streaming and audience interaction platform MirrAR.