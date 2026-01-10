Hyderabad: Rangoli, Muggu markets witness rush ahead of Sankranti 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 10 (ANI): With the festival of Makar Sankranti just around the corner, festivities have already kicked off with markets across Hyderabad witnessing a crowd of enthusiastic people.

People in large numbers have started visiting markets to buy Rangoli colours, Muggu powder, nets and decorative items to welcome the harvest festival in a traditional style.

Lakshman Lal, a shop owner from Himayat Nagar, spoke about having an exceptional business in 2026. Stating that he sells Rangoli, Jali and Naurang Mukku colours at the shop, the vendor added, "There is a strong response from customers of all age groups. Muggu packets are priced at just ₹10, while Muggu nets range between ₹10 and ₹40. Our shop offers at least 25 varieties of colours sourced from Mumbai, Delhi, and local Hyderabad markets, attracting families and children alike."

A regular customer shared that she has been visiting the shop frequently because of the wide range of Jali designs and colourful powders available.

A longtime Sankranti enthusiast recalled that, in the past, people prepared Muggu using natural ingredients such as cow dung and soap sourced from villages. She recalled seeing big Muggu designs in front of houses during Bhogi and Sankranti, describing them as a daily tradition.

A customer, Shakti Pami, explained how families celebrate Sankranti by preparing traditional dishes such as til ladoo and til dal. "Many also draw Rangoli designs depicting Pongal pots, kites, cows and chariots, followed by special poojas at home." She added.

Lakshmi highlighted the cultural importance of the festival and said Sankranti reflects people's colours, traditions and way of life. She spoke about the ritual of keeping milk pots on rooftops and preparing "Gauramma" using cow dung, turmeric and holy water to represent Navadhanya and prosperity.