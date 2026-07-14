'I admired and adored him': Cillian Murphy's emotional tribute to Peaky Blinders co-star Sam Neill

Cillian Murphy has honoured his late Peaky Blinders co-star Sam Neill, paying tribute to the veteran actor's warmth, generosity and extraordinary talent following his death at the age of 78.

Cillian Murphy remembers Peaky Blinders co-star Sam Neill Neill's family confirmed that he died in Sydney on 13 July, surrounded by his loved ones. His death was described as sudden and unexpected, with the family noting that he had remained cancer-free after previously undergoing treatment for a rare form of blood cancer. No specific cause of death has been announced.

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In a statement shared with media outlets, Murphy reflected on both Neill's remarkable career and his character away from the cameras.

"He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors. I will miss him terribly," said Murphy in a statement to media outlets.

Murphy also described Neill as someone he "admired and adored in equal measure."

The pair shared the screen in the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders, where Neill portrayed the determined and uncompromising Chief Inspector Chester Campbell, the Royal Irish Constabulary detective tasked with bringing down Murphy's Tommy Shelby.

Campbell served as the principal antagonist during the show's first two seasons, creating one of the series' defining rivalries through his relentless pursuit of the Shelby family. Their performances helped establish Peaky Blinders as an international success and cemented the on-screen chemistry between the two actors.

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Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947 before moving to New Zealand as a child, Neill built a career spanning more than five decades and over 150 film and television credits. He achieved worldwide recognition as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park franchise, while also delivering acclaimed performances in films including The Piano, The Hunt for Red October, Dead Calm, Event Horizon, The Dish and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

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His work also earned Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations, reflecting a career that comfortably bridged blockbuster cinema and critically acclaimed drama.

Neill publicly revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Earlier this year, he announced he was cancer-free following treatment, making news of his passing all the more unexpected. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by relatives, and requested privacy as they mourn their loss.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues across the film industry, with filmmakers, actors and political leaders remembering Neill not only for his immense contribution to cinema but also for his humility, wit and generosity. Murphy's words echo the sentiment shared by many who worked alongside the New Zealand actor, whose performances and personal warmth left a lasting impression on audiences and collaborators alike.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.