'I always try to keep it as honest': Director Anant Mahadevan on his upcoming film The Confession of Mary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Director Anant Mahadevan opened up about his upcoming film ‘The Confession of Mary’ which is based from a real incident in Kerala in 1966, widely known as the Madatharuvi case, where a Catholic priest, Father Benedict Onamkulam, was arrested and tried in connection with the murder of a widow named Mariyakutty.

While talking to ANI, Anant Mahadevan highlighted his commitment to portraying real people and events honestly and realistically.

"The subject we have taken up, not the content, I am talking about that man or woman. I have a basic duty towards that man not to distort him, not to exaggerate him. So, in my films, whether it is a biopic or a recount of an incident, or a film that reaches to the root of an incident, I always try to keep it as honest, as true, as realistic as possible. So, because of this, I am not afraid of being criticised."

This approach allows him to remain confident and unafraid of criticism, said Mahadevan while referring to his last directorial Phule which came under a controversy during it's release.

"Because this is what happened in Phule as well. And I gave answers to all the people. Because I had answers, I had research material. Similarly, this also has everything. So, if you feel that how much is true and how much is false, I would say that yes, we have dramatised it. But we have dramatised the truth," added Anant Mahadevan.

Producer Subhash Kale expressed his happiness on the screening of the film in Toronto International Film Festival.

While talking to ANI, he said, "It is a tremendous milestone to have our world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. For us, this is a huge accomplishment. And what Nana-ji [Nana Patekar] has delivered in the film is simply extraordinary. It is an international-calibre subject. As for the casting, our captain of the ship, Anand-ji, orchestrated everything. All the actors are veterans from theatre, seasoned masters of their craft. When the subject came to Ananth-ji, he carefully examined the character sketches and cast each role accordingly."