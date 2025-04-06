’I am back!’ Shreya Ghoshal drops message as her X account gets restored after being hacked in February

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is finally back on X (formerly Twitter) after her account was hacked nearly two months ago.

Ghoshal, on Sunday, took to her X account to share a video message with her followers, informing them that her account has now been restored. The popular singer, in her video message, also mentioned that it was a tough time for her to get help from the X support team, but someone from the India team eventually helped her.

"I am back!! I will be talking and writing here often. Yes, my X account has been in trouble since it was hacked in February. Now, I have finally received help from the @X team after a lot of struggles in establishing proper communication. All is well! Now, I am here," she wrote.

Warning fans about fake ads and articles, Shreya added, "Also, there are many weird ads running, which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI-generated pictures. These are clickbait, which lead to spam/fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power to remove them. I have tried my best. These are X's ad regulations, which allow such ads to run. Hope they solve these matters soon."

Earlier, on March 1, Shreya informed fans on Instagram that she was struggling to get access to her X account.