'I am doing OK now': Singer Lola Young shares health update after collapsing mid-performance during concert

Singer Lola Young, 24, is recovering after collapsing on stage during her performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday, September 27. The incident occurred while she was performing her 2024 song Conceited at Forest Hills Stadium, shocking fans who witnessed the fall.

According to the NY Post, video footage shows Young stumbling and then collapsing backwards. She was quickly attended to by the medical team and carried off the stage. Her labelmate, musician Remi Wolf, 29, addressed the crowd shortly afterward, saying, “That was really f—ing scary. My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.”

Young later reassured fans in a post on her Instagram Story. “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now. Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

Singer Lola Young shares health update

Recent struggles and mental health As per the Independent, the incident followed a challenging week for Young. She had canceled a performance in New Jersey on Friday, September 26, due to what her manager, Nick Shymansky, described as a sensitive matter requiring protective measures for her safety. “Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” Shymansky said.

During her All Things Go set, Young told the audience she had “a tricky couple of days” and added, “Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what? Today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool … sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Young has previously spoken openly about her mental health struggles, including being diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at age 17. The disorder can cause prolonged manic episodes and, at times, hospitalization. In an earlier interview with The Telegraph, she described how these episodes can feel like “a bottle overflowing” and emphasized the importance of being open about her condition.

Career updates The singer recently released her second album, I’m Only F*ing Myself, which has been praised for its mix of musical genres and her versatile vocals. Young is scheduled to continue her tour, with her next performance planned at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on October 6.

