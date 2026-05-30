I asked ChatGPT for a weekend OTT binge-watch list; its suggestions are just perfect

After a gruelling week of exams, my brain felt like a browser with fifty tabs open—all of them frozen. I didn’t want to think, I didn’t want to plan, and I definitely didn't want to watch anything that required my 100% attention to understand. So, I did what any exhausted student would do: I outsourced my relaxation to AI.

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I asked ChatGPT for the ultimate "low-stakes, high-fun" binge-watch list. The result? A perfectly curated queue that saved me from the endless scroll of doom and finally allowed me to trade my textbooks for a remote.

Here's what I asked ChatGPT From the latest OTT releases this weekend, which web series/movies are a must-watch this weekend?

I am a college student, 23, who had a very busy exam week. I wish to spend the week chilling at home and keep it very light and fun-loving. Avoid heavy documentaries and information-rich movies/series. I loved watching Netflix's The Four Seasons Season 2, so maybe a similar genre, like rom-coms, but not overly romantic or stand-up comedies.

What ChatGPT said: After a long, demanding exam week, you deserve a break with something that keeps things light, engaging, and easy to watch. Since you enjoyed The Four Seasons—with its focus on friendship, evolving relationships, and a gentle pace—here are some excellent, low-stakes recommendations currently trending on OTT platforms that fit your "chilling at home" vibe perfectly.

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Top Recommendations for a Relaxing Weekend:

Maamla Legal Hai A delightful, light-hearted look at a district court that is more about the eccentric characters than the law. It’s funny, snappy, and very bingeable.

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to watch: Netflix

Cousins and Kalyanams A lighthearted journey across 25 years and seven weddings. It focuses on the bond between six cousins and is perfect if you want something wholesome and comforting.

Genre: Family/Romance

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Emily in Paris If you want something stylish, fun, and easy to follow, this is the gold standard for "no-stress" viewing. It’s light, vibrant, and doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Genre: Rom-Com

Where to watch: Netflix

Gullak A warm, nostalgic look at a middle-class family. It’s deeply relatable, funny, and incredibly comforting—perfect for when you just want to relax.

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Genre: Slice-of-Life

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Quick Guide for Your Weekend For pure "feel-good" humour : Choose Maamla Legal Hai. It’s arguably the best show right now for someone who wants to switch their brain off and just laugh at quirky situations.

: Choose Maamla Legal Hai. It’s arguably the best show right now for someone who wants to switch their brain off and just laugh at quirky situations. For a warm, nostalgic vibe : Go with Gullak. It captures the small, fun, and chaotic moments of life that make you feel right at home.

: Go with Gullak. It captures the small, fun, and chaotic moments of life that make you feel right at home. If you want something light and romantic: Cousins and Kalyanams is a fresh release that captures the fun of large family dynamics and growing up, keeping the romance sweet but not overwhelming.

Pro-Tip: Given that you’re looking to unwind, I would suggest avoiding the newer crime/thriller releases like Glory or Undekhi, as they lean toward intense, high-stakes drama—exactly the opposite of a "light and fun-loving" weekend!

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Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.