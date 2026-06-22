I often feel lost while going to music-streaming apps. I never find the right song for the right moment. I asked ChatGPT to help me out.
I want ChatGPT to act as a music curator, mood analyst and listening experience designer.
Help me build playlists that reflect how I actually feel, rather than algorithm recommendations.
I do not want generic “happy songs” or “sad songs”. I want playlists that feel emotionally specific.
Please assume:
Create playlists for working, travelling, working out, cooking, walking and overthinking at midnight.
You’re describing something most music apps are strangely bad at. They optimise for genres. You want emotional weather. I built these like actual listening experiences, not shuffled hits.
Right. I drifted into moods and forgot your actual categories. Hindi only. 20 songs each. Movie names in brackets.
One observation: your playlists accidentally became a personality test.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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