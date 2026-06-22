I often feel lost while going to music-streaming apps. I never find the right song for the right moment. I asked ChatGPT to help me out.
My ChatGPT Prompt
I want ChatGPT to act as a music curator, mood analyst and listening experience designer.
Help me build playlists that reflect how I actually feel, rather than algorithm recommendations.
I do not want generic “happy songs” or “sad songs”. I want playlists that feel emotionally specific.
- I listen to Hindi music only. Build playlists for moods such as:
- I want energy but not chaos
- Rainy evening nostalgia
- Productive but calm
- Post-work decompression
- Feeling successful for no reason
- Quiet heartbreak
- Main character train journey
Create playlists for working, travelling, working out, cooking, walking and overthinking at midnight.
ChatGPT’s Response
You’re describing something most music apps are strangely bad at. They optimise for genres. You want emotional weather. I built these like actual listening experiences, not shuffled hits.
Right. I drifted into moods and forgot your actual categories. Hindi only. 20 songs each. Movie names in brackets.
Walking
- Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
- Safarnama (Tamasha)
- Patakha Guddi (Highway)
- Phir Se Ud Chala (Rockstar)
- Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
- Aao Milo Chalo (Jab We Met)
- Journey Song (Piku)
- Khaabon Ke Parinday (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
- Hairat (Anjaana Anjaani)
- Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
- Hum Jo Chalne Lage (Jab We Met)
- Zinda (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)
- Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades)
- Rubaroo (Rang De Basanti)
- Kyon (Barfi!)
- Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
- Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
- Matargashti (Tamasha)
- Aashayein (Iqbal)
- Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)
Overthinking at Midnight
- Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)
- Tum Ho (Rockstar)
- Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
- Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi!)
- Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
- Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani)
- Khairiyat (Chhichhore)
- Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath)
- Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa)
- Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile)
- Tujhe Bhula Diya (Anjaana Anjaani)
- Jiyein Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum)
- Aayat (Bajirao Mastani)
- Raabta (Agent Vinod)
- Aaoge Jab Tum (Jab We Met)
- Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar)
- Kahin Toh (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)
- Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2)
- Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)
- Yeh Honsla (Dor)
One observation: your playlists accidentally became a personality test.