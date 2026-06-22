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I asked ChatGPT to build playlists with Bollywood songs, according to my moods: AI creates music lists to match my vibe

Feeling lost with music-streaming apps, I sought ChatGPT’s assistance in curating emotionally-specific playlists for different moods and activities.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Jun 2026, 03:10 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT to build playlists with Bollywood songs, according to my moods: AI creates music lists to match my vibe
I asked ChatGPT to build playlists with Bollywood songs, according to my moods: AI creates music lists to match my vibe(ChatGPT)
AI Quick Read

I often feel lost while going to music-streaming apps. I never find the right song for the right moment. I asked ChatGPT to help me out.

My ChatGPT Prompt

I want ChatGPT to act as a music curator, mood analyst and listening experience designer.

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Help me build playlists that reflect how I actually feel, rather than algorithm recommendations.

I do not want generic “happy songs” or “sad songs”. I want playlists that feel emotionally specific.

Please assume:

  • I listen to Hindi music only. Build playlists for moods such as:
  • I want energy but not chaos
  • Rainy evening nostalgia
  • Productive but calm
  • Post-work decompression
  • Feeling successful for no reason
  • Quiet heartbreak
  • Main character train journey

Create playlists for working, travelling, working out, cooking, walking and overthinking at midnight.

Also Read | Should I give my 11-year-old kid a smartphone? I asked ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s Response

You’re describing something most music apps are strangely bad at. They optimise for genres. You want emotional weather. I built these like actual listening experiences, not shuffled hits.

Right. I drifted into moods and forgot your actual categories. Hindi only. 20 songs each. Movie names in brackets.

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Working

  • Iktara (Wake Up Sid)
  • Safarnama (Tamasha)
  • Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho)
  • Tu Kisi Rail Si (Masaan)
  • Khaabon Ke Parinday (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Kasoor (Prateek Kuhad)
  • Dariya (Baar Baar Dekho)
  • Aahista (Laila Majnu)
  • Kahin Toh (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)
  • Manja (Kai Po Che!)
  • Shaam (Aisha)
  • Tu Hai (Mohenjo Daro)
  • Khul Kabhi (Haider)
  • Qaafirana (Kedarnath)
  • Rubaroo (Rang De Basanti)
  • Phir Se Ud Chala (Rockstar)
  • Tum Ho Toh (Rock On!!)
  • Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
  • Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
  • Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Also Read | I asked ChatGPT how much pocket money I should give to my teenage kid

Travelling

  • Safarnama (Tamasha)
  • Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades)
  • Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
  • Aao Milo Chalo (Jab We Met)
  • Journey Song (Piku)
  • Patakha Guddi (Highway)
  • Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)
  • Khaabon Ke Parinday (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Phir Se Ud Chala (Rockstar)
  • Hairat (Anjaana Anjaani)
  • Musafir Hoon Yaaron (Parichay)
  • Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
  • Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Matargashti (Tamasha)
  • Yeh Haseen Wadiyan (Roja)
  • Khwabon Ke Parindey (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Aashayein (Iqbal)
  • Hum Jo Chalne Lage (Jab We Met)
  • Zinda (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)

Working Out

  • Zinda (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)
  • Sultan (Sultan)
  • Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju)
  • Brothers Anthem (Brothers)
  • Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)
  • Chak Lein De (Chandni Chowk to China)
  • Bhaag DK Bose (Delhi Belly)
  • Malhari (Bajirao Mastani)
  • Jee Karda (Badlapur)
  • Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
  • Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Aashayein (Iqbal)
  • Aarambh Hai Prachand (Gulaal)
  • Lakshya (Lakshya)
  • Dangal (Dangal)
  • Sher Aaya Sher (Gully Boy)
  • Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire)
  • Toofan (Toofaan)
  • Sadda Haq (Rockstar)
  • Chale Chalo (Lagaan)

Cooking

  • Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
  • Shaam (Aisha)
  • Aaj Kal Zindagi (Wake Up Sid)
  • Nazm Nazm (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
  • Saibo (Shor in the City)
  • Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
  • Subah Subah (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
  • Tu Bin Bataye (Rang De Basanti)
  • Iktara (Wake Up Sid)
  • Pehli Nazar Mein (Race)
  • Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met)
  • Qaafirana (Kedarnath)
  • Chaand Sifarish (Fanaa)
  • Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani)
  • Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno)
  • Dil Kya Kare (Salaam-E-Ishq)
  • Yeh Tumhari Meri Baatein (Rock On!!)
  • Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa)
  • Pani Da Rang (Vicky Donor)
  • Kahin Toh (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)

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Walking

  • Ilahi (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
  • Safarnama (Tamasha)
  • Patakha Guddi (Highway)
  • Phir Se Ud Chala (Rockstar)
  • Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Aao Milo Chalo (Jab We Met)
  • Journey Song (Piku)
  • Khaabon Ke Parinday (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Hairat (Anjaana Anjaani)
  • Love You Zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
  • Hum Jo Chalne Lage (Jab We Met)
  • Zinda (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag)
  • Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades)
  • Rubaroo (Rang De Basanti)
  • Kyon (Barfi!)
  • Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)
  • Matargashti (Tamasha)
  • Aashayein (Iqbal)
  • Dil Chahta Hai (Dil Chahta Hai)

Overthinking at Midnight

  • Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)
  • Tum Ho (Rockstar)
  • Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
  • Phir Le Aya Dil (Barfi!)
  • Kabira (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)
  • Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani)
  • Khairiyat (Chhichhore)
  • Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath)
  • Tum Tak (Raanjhanaa)
  • Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile)
  • Tujhe Bhula Diya (Anjaana Anjaani)
  • Jiyein Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum)
  • Aayat (Bajirao Mastani)
  • Raabta (Agent Vinod)
  • Aaoge Jab Tum (Jab We Met)
  • Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar)
  • Kahin Toh (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na)
  • Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2)
  • Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)
  • Yeh Honsla (Dor)

One observation: your playlists accidentally became a personality test.

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About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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