I enjoy watching dark thrillers, psychological mysteries and stories that keep me guessing till the end. But I do not enjoy shows that only rely on jump scares, mindless action sequences or mysteries that build suspense and leaves you hanging.

So, I asked ChatGPT to suggest 5 OTT shows based on my viewing preferences. And, AI delivered.

My ChatGPT Prompt Act as a combination of a film critic, OTT curator, and recommendation algorithm.

I enjoy crime thrillers, psychological dramas, mysteries and dark satire. I prefer fast-paced stories that remain engaging throughout and reward attention. I am open to Bollywood, Hollywood and international content.

Some of my favourite shows/films are:

Stranger Things Gone Girl Bird Box Get Out Dark True Detective But, content that I did not enjoy were:

*1. Apex

2. Army of the Dead

*3. The Watcher

Please create a personalised watchlist of movies and series ranked from "must-watch" to “optional” including:

-One must-watch masterpiece

-One binge-worthy thriller

*-One hidden gem

-One dark satire I may not normally choose

-One experimental series that could surprise me

For each recommendation, explain why it matches my taste profile. Also predict which recommendation I am most likely to finish in a single weekend.

AI's response With your viewing history, the goal is not twists alone.

It is atmosphere + psychological tension + intelligent writing + strong payoff.

Here are five OTT recommendations as per the requirement.

Severance (Must-watch) Plot: A workplace thriller unlike anything else currently streaming.

Genre: Psychological thriller, sci-fi mystery

Episodes: 20+ episodes across two seasons

Binge factor: 9/10

Why it works: Like Dark, it builds a mystery layer by layer. Every answer raises a bigger question without feeling confusing for the sake of being confusing.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

2. Mindhunter (Binge-worthy) Plot: A gripping exploration of criminal psychology.

Genre: Crime thriller

Episodes: 19 episodes

Binge factor: 10/10

Why it works: If True Detective fascinated you because of its psychological depth, Mindhunter takes that aspect and makes it the entire show.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. The Devil's Hour (Hidden gem) Plot: One of the most underrated mystery thrillers of recent years.

Genre: Mystery thriller

Episodes: Short seasons with a tight narrative

Binge factor: 9/10

Why it works: It starts as a crime story and slowly transforms into something much bigger and stranger.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

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4. Beef (Dark satire) Plot: Probably not what you would normally choose.

Genre: Dark comedy-drama

Episodes: 10 episodes

Binge factor: 8/10

Why it works: Like Get Out, it uses humour and discomfort to explore deeper social and psychological themes.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Coherence (Experimental) Plot: Technically a film, but one of the most rewarding viewing experiences for mystery lovers.

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: 89 minutes

Binge factor: 10/10

Why it works: It delivers the kind of puzzle-solving satisfaction that Dark fans often seek.

Where to watch: Peacock/ Amazon Prime Video

AI's prediction for me: You will probably enjoy all five recommendations, but two stand out. If you want a long-term obsession, you will keep returning to Severance. If you want an immediate weekend binge, Mindhunter is likely to disappear your entire Saturday and Sunday.

You do not seem to enjoy thrillers simply because they are dark. You appear to enjoy stories that respect the audience's intelligence and make every clue feel earned.