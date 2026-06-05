I asked ChatGPT: What to watch on OTT? AI recommended shows and films as per my preference and the watchlist was 9/10

I enjoy watching dark thrillers, psychological mysteries and stories that keep me guessing till the end. But I do not enjoy shows that only rely on jump scares, mindless action sequences or mysteries that build suspense and leaves you hanging.

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So, I asked ChatGPT to suggest 5 OTT shows based on my viewing preferences. And, AI delivered.

My ChatGPT Prompt Act as a combination of a film critic, OTT curator, and recommendation algorithm.

I enjoy crime thrillers, psychological dramas, mysteries and dark satire. I prefer fast-paced stories that remain engaging throughout and reward attention. I am open to Bollywood, Hollywood and international content.

Some of my favourite shows/films are:

Stranger Things Gone Girl Bird Box Get Out Dark True Detective But, content that I did not enjoy were:

*1. Apex

2. Army of the Dead

*3. The Watcher

Please create a personalised watchlist of movies and series ranked from "must-watch" to “optional” including:

-One must-watch masterpiece

-One binge-worthy thriller

*-One hidden gem

-One dark satire I may not normally choose

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-One experimental series that could surprise me

For each recommendation, explain why it matches my taste profile. Also predict which recommendation I am most likely to finish in a single weekend.

AI's response With your viewing history, the goal is not twists alone.

It is atmosphere + psychological tension + intelligent writing + strong payoff.

Here are five OTT recommendations as per the requirement.

Severance (Must-watch) Plot: A workplace thriller unlike anything else currently streaming.

Genre: Psychological thriller, sci-fi mystery

Episodes: 20+ episodes across two seasons

Binge factor: 9/10

Why it works: Like Dark, it builds a mystery layer by layer. Every answer raises a bigger question without feeling confusing for the sake of being confusing.

Where to watch: AppleTV+

2. Mindhunter (Binge-worthy) Plot: A gripping exploration of criminal psychology.

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Genre: Crime thriller

Episodes: 19 episodes

Binge factor: 10/10

Why it works: If True Detective fascinated you because of its psychological depth, Mindhunter takes that aspect and makes it the entire show.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. The Devil's Hour (Hidden gem) Plot: One of the most underrated mystery thrillers of recent years.

Genre: Mystery thriller

Episodes: Short seasons with a tight narrative

Binge factor: 9/10

Why it works: It starts as a crime story and slowly transforms into something much bigger and stranger.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

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4. Beef (Dark satire) Plot: Probably not what you would normally choose.

Genre: Dark comedy-drama

Episodes: 10 episodes

Binge factor: 8/10

Why it works: Like Get Out, it uses humour and discomfort to explore deeper social and psychological themes.

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Where to watch: Netflix

5. Coherence (Experimental) Plot: Technically a film, but one of the most rewarding viewing experiences for mystery lovers.

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

Runtime: 89 minutes

Binge factor: 10/10

Why it works: It delivers the kind of puzzle-solving satisfaction that Dark fans often seek.

Where to watch: Peacock/ Amazon Prime Video

AI's prediction for me: You will probably enjoy all five recommendations, but two stand out. If you want a long-term obsession, you will keep returning to Severance. If you want an immediate weekend binge, Mindhunter is likely to disappear your entire Saturday and Sunday.

You do not seem to enjoy thrillers simply because they are dark. You appear to enjoy stories that respect the audience's intelligence and make every clue feel earned.

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(Disclaimer: This contains AI-generated content)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.