'I asked to keep it minimalist...': Allu Sirish recalls how designer Anamika Khanna decoded his wedding look

By Nikita Bishay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Actor Allu Sirish offered a candid glimpse into his wedding, reflecting on his minimalist yet regal look from the special day.

Notably, Allu Sirish, along with his wife, Nayanika Reddy, opted for ace designer Anamika Khanna's ensembles for their wedding.

Speaking to ANI, Allu Sirish shared, "I really like her restraint. People can always go maximalist and over-the-top. In our case, even with maximalism, she has restrained as I asked to keep it minimal. That's something I really like."

Sirish, who was present at Anamika Khanna's show at the Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 with Nayanika, also spoke about having attended his first-ever fashion week show.

"My wife and I were discussing which of the outfits we would pick for her whenever the collections hit stores," he quipped, further praising the menswear at the show.

For his wedding, Allu Sirish chose a regal ivory sherwani featuring intricate traditional embroidery along the front panel and cuffs. The outfit was paired with a matching pattu pancha (dhoti), a classic staple for South Indian weddings. He completed the ensemble with a gold-bordered stole and a simple yellow thread tied around his forehead as part of the rituals.

Nayanika Reddy opted for a sophisticated bridal look in a tissue silk Kanjivaram saree in a champagne-gold shade with mauve undertones. Her ensemble was complemented by elaborate jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond and pink emerald necklace, a matching maang tikka, and a traditional nose ring. The handloomed Kanjivaram saree featured rich zari work, a hallmark of traditional South Indian bridal attire.

The Telugu actor got married to entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 6, 2026, with family members, celebrities, and political leaders in attendance.