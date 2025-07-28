'I cant keep a secret': Molly Gordon recalls how she shared The Bear spoilers with Logan Lerman

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Actress Molly Gordon, who is known for working in 'Life of the Party', 'Good Boys', and recently 'Oh, Hi!', shared that she revealed the details about Christopher Storer's TV series 'The Bear''s latest season to her co-star Logan Lerman, reported People.

Both Gordon and Lerman starred together in the romantic comedy film 'Oh, Hi!', directed by Sophie Brooks and co-written with Molly Gordon.

"I shot my stuff for 'The Bear' before we shot this movie, which is crazy, because we shot it about a year ago," she said.

Lerman said, "You told me a little bit," Gordon responded, "Yeah. Sorry. You're like, 'You told me everything,'" according to People.

"I can't keep a secret," she added.

'Oh, Hi!' follows a man and a woman as their "first romantic weekend getaway goes awry in a most unexpected way," according to a plot synopsis, as per the outlet.

Gordon shared that Lerman was her "first choice" to star opposite her in their new movie.

"I've been a big fan of his since I saw Perks of Being a Wallflower. But I also love this movie, Shirley, that he did a couple of years ago. It's completely underrated," she added, reported People.

The actress recently shared her working experience with both Lerman and 'The Bears' Jeremy Allen White.

"They're both lovely," she said at a screening of the film in New York City on July 22.

"They're both lovely people, so that's the similarity between them," she continued, adding, "But, yeah, I'm lucky. My job is easy," reported People.