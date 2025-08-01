'I dedicate it to all the incredible mothers of this world,' says Rani Mukerji on winning her first National Award in 30 years for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Rani Mukerji, who bagged her first-ever National Film Award nearly 30 years after entering the film industry, says she feels "overwhelmed" to have received the honour.

The award, for Best Actress, was announced for her powerful role in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' where she played a mother fighting to bring her children back home.

Her first National Award feels like a full-circle moment, one that her fans and the film industry will remember for a long time.

Calling it a big moment in her long journey in cinema, the 'Mardaani' actress shared her feelings in her statement, where she reflected on the "incredible films" she has done and thanked the jury for recognizing her work. Rani also shared the joy of the win with the team behind the film, calling it a "truly special project."

"I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honoring my work in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. I share this moment with the entire team of the film--my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha, and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood," she said.

Rani also added that for her, this award means more than just recognition for a single film and shared that the honor is very "emotional and personal" for her, as the film's message is close to her heart.

"I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother's love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother, who went all out for her child and took on a nation, shook me deeply... a mother's love for her child is unconditional," she said.

"I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film, feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this," Rani added.

Rani's role in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' is based on the real-life case of Sagarika Chakraborty, whose children were taken by the Norwegian government in 2011. Rani plays Debika, the mother who fights the foreign legal system to bring her kids back.