'I didnt plan it to be my first film': Anshuman Jha on his directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Actor Anshuman Jha, who is known for films like 'Love Sex Aur Dokha' and 'Kismat Love Paisa Dilli', is set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

Touted to be a crime thriller film, the movie stars Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja and Zoha Rahman in the lead roles.

Anshuman Jha shared his experience of directing his first film, saying that he never planned on releasing 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' as his first directorial movie.

"I don't think any filmmaker can plan what his first film will be. So I didn't plan that this would be my first film. I didn't even plan what my second film would be. But it happened," Anshuman Jha said while talking to ANI.

Anshuman, however, is certain about his third directorial, which is set to be a love story.

"I know the third film because I have to make that film. It is going to be an out-and-out love story," added Anshuman Jha.

Rasika Dugal, known for her performances in films and web series such as 'Mirzapur', 'Manto', and 'Shekhar Home', was initially hesitant to work on the film because she wanted a break from shooting.

"I was a little tired. I told him (Anshuman Jha) that I am shooting a lot. Now I just want to sit at home and read books and listen to music. I don't want to shoot anymore. But Anshuman is very persuasive. He persuaded me that it would be a lot of fun," said Rasika Dugal.

The actress admitted that Anshuman Jha's persuasion led her to accept the script and work in the film.

"You can't say no to someone who comes with so much passion and persuasion. So he convinced me," added Rasika Dugal.

Arjun Mathur also opened up about his character in the film, saying that it was funny and mischievous. The actor also shared his experience of working in the film.

"He (His role) is a very funny, mischievous type of character. I enjoyed playing him. Actually, I have never played such a character before. So I enjoyed it a lot. It was very fun. We used to shoot in a small house, then everyone used to live in a small house," said Arjun Mathur while talking to ANI.

Paresh Pahuja, who is known for his role in 'Bandish Bandits Season 2', is set to play the role of Dr Basuki Nath in the film.

While talking about his character in the movie, Paresh Pahuja said, "I am playing the role of Dr Basuki Nath. He's very different and I think he's very relatable as well because his journey has been very complex."

Actor Tanmay Dhanania also plays a prominent role in the film. The actor said that he enjoyed the "workshop process" during the making of the movie, which was planned by director Anshuman Jha for the actors to understand the script.

"I really enjoyed the workshop process. Anshuman really gave us a space to play. The characters that we were playing, I found them very interesting in the script. But he gave us a lot of space to really find a new character. When we were doing the workshop. During that time, a lot of new things came up about the character," said Tanmay Dhanania.