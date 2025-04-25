’I do...’: Dylan Meyer celebrates marriage to Kristen Stewart with romantic pictures

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Actress Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home on April 20.

Dylan is celebrating her wedded bliss with Kristen Stewart, and she shared romantic pictures from the intimate ceremony, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared adorable pictures of Meyer wrapping her arms around Stewart as they gazed into each other's eyes.

The photo offered a closer look at Meyer's bridal attire, an off-white minidress composed of a sheer top and a satin skirt, as per the outlet.

Stewart can be seen wearing a grey miniskirt and blouse set with a white shirt underneath.

In another picture, the stunning couple can be seen sharing a sweet kiss. "I do. I really really really really really do," Meyer captioned the post, according to People.

Meyer and Stewart tied the knot at Mexican restaurant Casita Del Campo. The restaurant previously advised its customers on Instagram that it would be closed on Easter Sunday for "a private event day and night," as per the outlet.

The couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the week before saying "I do" in front of family and friends.

This development comes over three years after Stewart confirmed her engagement to Meyer.

In addition to close family and friends, guests at the wedding ceremony included Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis, who were spotted wearing matching black outfits, according to People.

In an earlier interview, Stewart shared details about her proposal, saying, "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well."

Stewart had previously expressed her desire for a low-key wedding celebration. "I want to stay home. Like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come," she said.

"And, you know, I want it to be pretty chill. Like, I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. Like, we're just going to, like, stand and, like, do vows and...party after," the 'Snow White and the Huntsman' actress said.

Stewart and Meyer met "years ago" while working on a movie, but didn't reconnect until a friend's birthday party six years later.

They sparked romance rumours in August 2019, and by that September, Stewart had told in an interview that she couldn't "... wait" to get engaged.

Stewart had expressed her happiness about marrying Meyer, and said, "I feel so lucky... It's so nice to know something in this world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."

