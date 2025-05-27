'I don’t consider myself an icon': Janet Jackson after winning Icon of the Year award at 2025 AMAs

Pop legend Janet Jackson was honoured with the Icon of the Year award at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26 (May 27 IST), but in true Janet fashion, she accepted it with humility, saying she doesn't see herself as an icon.

"I am so honoured and so grateful," Janet Jackson said on stage, holding back emotion.

The 'All for You' hitmaker then added, “I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon."

Jackson shared that fame was never the goal when she and her family began their journey in music. “My family, myself, our dream was to… It wasn’t ever to be famous, we weren’t always like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, and singing. Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

The 58-year-old singer, known for her groundbreaking career and lasting influence on music and pop culture, reflected on her family’s legacy. “Our story is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America,” said Janet.

She added that she hopes her journey has inspired others to keep going. “The one thing that I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed.”

In her heartfelt speech, Jackson gave thanks to her team, her family—“who have been the biggest supporters”—and, most importantly, her fans.

“Because of you and God, I’m standing right here,” she said, looking out at the crowd. “I wanna thank the AMAs for this honour, which I am humbly grateful. And last, but not least, keep God in every part of your life because that’s where he wants to be.”

The audience gave her a standing ovation, celebrating not just her music, but her message of purpose, humility and faith.