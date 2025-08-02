‘I don’t deserve National Award’: When Shah Rukh Khan’s humble reply impressed everyone | Watch

On August 1, 2025, 33 years after his first film had been released, Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Film Award for Jawan (2023). In December 2016, SRK spoke about his take on never getting a National Award.

Advertisement

It happened during the launch of the Indian Academy Awards in Mumbai. Khan was accompanied by ace choreographer Shiamak Davar and then-US Consul General Thomas L Vajda.

A reporter asked Shah Rukh Khan if he felt any of his roles deserved a National Award, especially performances like Chak De! India or Swades. SRK impressed everyone with a humble reply.

Khan said he did not believe in thinking that way. He felt, if he didn’t get an award, he didn’t deserve it.

“‘I could have won for that’ would be demeaning. Any award, if I didn't get it, I didn't deserve it. It's as simple as that. So, I don't think there is any performance of mine till date, which could have or should have gotten the National Award,” Shah Rukh Khan said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan reacts to National Award win for Jawan with touching message

“I don't perform according to winning an award. I just hope know something turns out well. It's not just me, the 100 people making the film. The one that I'll get it for, inshallah, if I keep working hard, will be the one I deserve,” SRK added.

Advertisement

Another reporter reminded him that he once joked about quitting films if he won one. SRK laughed and said maybe that was why they never gave him the award.

“They don’t want me (to stop acting). Otherwise, they would have given it to me. They never give me these awards,” Khan quipped.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2004 reply on not getting awards Shah Rukh Khan’s reply apparently proves how he has become more mature in his responses over the years. His take on not getting an award was quite different during his younger days.

On Koffee with Karan Season 1 in 2004, SRK appeared with Kajol. During the first-ever episode of the show, Karan Johar asked King Khan what he thought about him not getting an award.

Advertisement

“They don’t deserve me,” SRK replied.

In the same episode, considered one of the most iconic SRK interviews, Johar asked if Shah Rukh Khan was the best actor in India.