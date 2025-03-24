"I don’t know what ’Hollywood’ means...": Denzel Washington on why he considers himself a theater actor first

Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington is currently starring in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare's 'Othello' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, Washington shared his thoughts on his acting career and why he considers himself a theatre actor first.

When asked about being a "Hollywood actor," Washington responded, "What's the definition of a Hollywood actor? Myself, I'm from Mt. Vernon, so I'm a 'Mt. Vernon actor.' I don't know what 'Hollywood' means."

Washington, who has won Oscars for his work in films like 'Glory' and 'Training Day,' emphasized that he is a stage actor at heart.

"I'm a stage actor who does film; it's not the other way around," he explained, adding, "I did stage first. I learned how to act on stage, not on film."

The actor, who is currently starring in the title role of 'Othello,' noted that theatre is an actor's medium, whereas film is a filmmaker's medium.

"The curtain goes up, nobody can help you," he said, according to People magazine.

Washington's production of 'Othello' is a dream come true for the actor, who has always admired the late James Earl Jones' portrayal of the character.

"James Earl Jones was my northern star when I was in college," Washington said, adding, "He was who I wanted to be."

Working with Gyllenhaal and director Kenny Leon on the production has been an exciting experience for Washington.

"I know a lot less now," he said, reflecting on his earlier interpretation of the role.

"I thought I knew everything then. I didn't really like the part, 'cause I wasn't wise enough to understand it," he said.