'I dont like this whole thing of escapism, its important to be in touch with past,' says Imtiaz Ali on embracing nostalgia

"To move forward, it is not necessary to forget the past. I feel that it is very important to keep the past open. One should not pretend. For a tree to grow taller, it never stops strengthening its roots. As it reaches greater heights, it continues to grow deeper roots to support and sustain that growth. I feel that to go forward, one needs to clarify and be in touch with their past also," the 'Rockstar' director expressed.

"I don't like this whole thing of escapism. People often say -- Forget it, move ahead, don't remember. I feel that you should remember. Open your heart. It will not stop you from progress," Imtiaz added. While Imtiaz fully embraces nostalgia, the lead actor of his movie 'Main Vaapas Aunga', Vedang Raina, is not someone who likes to dwell on the past. However, he has recently realised that revisiting old memories can sometimes be important and meaningful.When asked if he often holds a sentimental longing for the past, Vedang shared, "Actually, to be honest, not really. I think this is a very recent thing in my life that I have just started looking at my past, accepting it. (I now tell myself that) I should think about it. I should acknowledge it because I have always been that person who either lives in the moment or just wants to think about what I will do next and how I will go forward. But I have just started thinking about my past and thinking about where I come from...my journey and how it started. I think that is helpful in its own way."Imtiaz's film 'Main Vaapas Aunga' hits theatre screens on June 12. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles, the film's music is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. (ANI)