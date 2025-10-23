'I dont talk about this publicly': Jelly Roll confesses cheating on his wife Bunnie Xo

Washington, DC [US], October 23 (ANI): Rapper and singer Jelly Roll got candid about the time he cheated on his wife, Bunnie Xo, according to E! News.

"I don't talk about this publicly at all," Jelly Roll confessed on the recent episode of the Human School Podcast, "but one of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife."

He still feels disappointed, adding, "It was the first time that I was like, 'I really can't get this right at all. I know I'm in love with this woman.' It was just such a--just really, really, really blew me back."

"I did a lot of work to repair that relationship," Jelly Roll continued. "The repair has been special. And we're stronger than we could have ever been."

Jelly wished that he and Bunnie's "story would've went in the way that it never had an affair," he is "proud of who we are today," according to E! News.

Jelly Roll noted that much of his behaviour at the time of his affair was influenced by the crowd he was surrounding himself with.

"I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives," he said, adding, "When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. When I was drinking a lot, I was hanging around a lot of people who were drinking a lot."

Now, however, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo (real name Alyssa DeFord) surround themselves with people who uplift them and make them better.

As Jelly shared, "I wanted to be friends with people I wanted to be like."

As for Bunnie, the 45-year-old has rarely discussed Jelly's affair, though she alluded to it during a 2018 discussion of the couple's brief split.