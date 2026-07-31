'I feel the weight on my shoulders... I feel different': Vijay Deverakonda celebrates 10 years of Pellichoopulu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating 10 years of his celebrated 2016 film 'Pellichoopulu', sharing much love and warmth for the entire team.

In a long note, Deverakonda wrote, "10 years. Something feels very strange about reading that 10 years ago we all met in the theatres :) that we laughed and fell in love and formed a bond that keeps us together till today. Something feels very heavy. That day meant to a young me more than anything that has occured since. It gave a young free rebellious boy an acknowledgment and strength.. That he wasn't a fool to dream or believe."

Sending love to his Telugu audience, Vijay Deverakonda shared his fondness for the film's director and writer Tharun Bhascker.

"I love you all, my Telugu audience dearly. But more than anything Tharun. I miss you so much man.. and love you so dearly. I am so proud of you and blessed to have made this film with you and you are one precious soul. My darling team - @riturv, @Preyadarshe, Abhay, Nagesh, Vivek Sagar. I send you all my biggest hugs and love. And to our heros and producers - who took a bet on us. When everyone rejected us - @YashBigBen, @IamRajKandukuri. It meant a lot."

The actor reflected on his journey, stating that he no longer feels like a "free young boy" but has got "weight" on his shoulders.

"Today i am no longer the free young boy. Life is full but i feel the weight on my shoulders.. i feel different. From here on everything i do is all heart because no other metric matters. From my heart to all my directors, from my heart to all my RWDY boys and girls, to my family and friends, to my audience," he concluded.

Along with his post, Vijay Deverakonda also shared pictures with the film's team and a few rare glimpses.