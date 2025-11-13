‘I got so scared’: Farah Khan recalls Sania Mirza’s panic attacks after divorce with Shoaib Malik

Filmmaker Farah Khan has opened up about the difficult period her close friend, tennis star Sania Mirza, went through following her divorce from former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. During a candid chat on Sania’s YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania, Farah recalled witnessing the athlete experience panic attacks while trying to cope with the emotional toll of the separation.

“I Got So Scared,” Says Farah Khan Sharing her own childhood memories of financial struggle in the film industry, Farah spoke about how life — not just Bollywood — can be unforgiving. The conversation shifted when she addressed Sania’s journey as a single mother.

“You are now a single mother. Nothing is more difficult than that,” Farah said, praising Sania for handling her responsibilities with strength despite the intense personal pressure.

Sania then opened up about one of her toughest moments. She recalled a day when she was shaken before going live on a show, and Farah rushed to the set in her pyjamas and slippers to support her.

“I was shivering… If you hadn’t come, I wouldn’t have done that show,” Sania said.

Farah added, “I had never seen you have a panic attack. I got so scared.”

Watch the episode here:

Sania Says Balancing Work, Study And Motherhood Has Been Overwhelming The former tennis champion admitted that managing her schedule — between raising her son Izhaan, completing her studies, and professional commitments — has often left her emotionally exhausted.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s Separation Sania and Shoaib Malik announced the end of their 14-year marriage in January 2024, after months of speculation. A statement issued by Sania’s sister confirmed they had been living separately for months and had finalized their divorce earlier. It also requested privacy for the family.

