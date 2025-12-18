'I hope it reaches the final stage': Anupam Kher on Homebounds shortlisting at Oscars 2026

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): Director Anupam Kher has extended his best wishes to the makers of 'Homebound' after they got shortlisted to become eligible for a nomination in the Best International Film Feature category at the 98th Academy Awards.

While talking to ANI, Anupam Kher referred to Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' and said, "I hope it reaches the final stage as well."

The actor also gave a shoutout to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences in theatres. The actor called it his "favourite film of the year."

"Dhurandhar is my favourite film of the year. I would like more and more people to go and watch it in large numbers," said Anupam Kher.

'Homebound', the much-anticipated feature film by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, has been officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan expressed gratitude to the entire team and the Academy for appreciating it.

Ghaywan said in a statement, "'Homebound' was born from a place of quiet truth and an urge to tell stories of those who are unseen. It's a story about empathy and finding one's way back, sometimes to a place, sometimes to yourself. I'm incredibly grateful to the team, to our producers for believing in this story, and to the Academy for appreciating it," he said.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is among just 15 titles selected from over 86 submissions worldwide. 'Homebound' had earlier been announced as India's official entry and now advances to the Academy's prestigious shortlist, reaffirming its international acclaim.

With this achievement, India secures its fifth major recognition in the Best International Feature Film category in the Academy Awards' 98-year history.

Earlier Indian films to reach this level include 'Mother India' (1957), 'Salaam Bombay!' (1988), and 'Lagaan' (2001), all of which earned nominations under the earlier five-film format.

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

