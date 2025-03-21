"I hope they quote it on my grave": Amanda Seyfried celebrates ’Mean Girls’ legacy

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Amanda Seyfried, who played the iconic role of Karen Smith in the 2004 teen comedy 'Mean Girls,' has expressed her gratitude for the film's enduring popularity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Seyfried reflected on the movie's lasting impact and its continued relevance in modern pop culture.

When asked about the film's enduring popularity, Seyfried noted that 'Mean Girls' has become a "forever moment" that continues to connect with audiences.

"I hope they quote it on my grave," she said, emphasizing the film's significance in her life and career.

Seyfried, who was just 17 years old when she filmed 'Mean Girls,' credited the movie with launching her career and providing her with an unforgettable experience.

"I truly think the experience of making it has nothing to do with how well it did, for sure," she said, adding, "I think the experience for me is very specific, because I'd never been in a movie before."

The actress fondly remembered the camaraderie and fun she shared with her co-stars, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert.

"We all just got along so beautifully," she said, adding, "And it was so, like, unadulterated fun," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Mean Girls,' which was released in 2004, tells the story of Cady Heron (Lohan), a new student at a high school who becomes part of the popular clique known as 'The Plastics.'

While the original film remains a fan favourite, the franchise has expanded to include a 2011 sequel, 'Mean Girls 2,' and a 2023 movie musical based on the 2018 Broadway musical.