'I hope you can forgive me': Lady Gaga postpones show in Miami due to vocal strain

Florida [US], September 4 (ANI): Singer Lady Gaga postponed her 'Mayhem Ball' show in Miami on Wednesday moments before it was set to begin, citing vocal strain and recommendations from her doctor and vocal coach to call off the performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lady Gaga announced the postponement, sharing that she was 'sorry' and assured her fans of rescheduling the show as quickly as possible.

"I am really so so sorry, but I need to postpone tonight's show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my Dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses," wrote Lady Gaga.

She stated that she wanted to push through but didn't want to risk permanent damage to her vocal cords.

"There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night, and even though this was a hard and agonising decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible," added Lady Gaga.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's show on Wednesday was the last of three in Miami as part of her 'Mayhem Ball' tour, which kicked off in July at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

She's scheduled to perform in New York City on Saturday and Sunday, when she will also perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. It's unclear if those shows and appearances will be affected by her recent vocal strain.