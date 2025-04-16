’I hung up my gloves ’: Cobra Kais actress Courtney Henggeler retires from acting after 20 years of career

Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): Actress Courtney Henggeler, who played the role of Amanda LaRusso in Netflix's 'Cobra Kai,' has decided to quit acting after a prolific 20 years in the entertainment industry, reported Variety.

Henggeler played a key role in all six seasons of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai.' The actress announced her departure from acting through a post on a Substack platform, as reported by Variety.

"After 20 plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves on Friday," she wrote, as quoted by Variety.

"I called my agents and told them I was tapping out. I no longer wanted to be a cog in the wheel of the machine. When prompted to know what I did want to do, I simply replied I want to be the machine," added Henggeler.

'Cobra Kai' wrapped up its run after seven years in February. As per the outlet, it originally debuted on 'YouTube Red' as an original series on the now-defunct streaming platform.

The 'Karate Kid' sequel moved to Netflix for the last four seasons. The final instalment of the series was divided into six parts due to the strike between the writers and the actors.

Recalling her 20-year acting career, the actress said that it was full of hustle and grind, which included an "occasional odd acting job."

"All I've ever known in my professional life was acting. But not even the art or craft of acting. All I've truly ever knew was the hustle. The hustle, the grind, sprinkled occasionally with the odd acting job."

She continued, "Perhaps a line or two to TV's Dr. House - 'Sorry' (that's it. That was my line. Genius) Nailed it. Or a recurring guest-star that never seemed to recur.... Whatever the opposite of nailing it is. And when all was said and done (or mimed. Sometimes, you gotta mime) it was back to the grind. Back to the wheel. Back to the machine." as quoted by Variety.