'I know that everyones hurting today': Kevin Bacon pays emotional tribute to A Few Good Men director Rob Reiner

Los Angeles [US], December 16 (ANI): Actor Kevin Bacon shared an emotional tribute on social media for filmmaker Rob Reiner, expressing deep grief following reports that Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, according to Variety.

Taking to Instagram, Bacon posted a video message in which he appeared visibly emotional and on the verge of tears as he remembered Reiner, who directed him in the 1992 legal drama 'A Few Good Men'. The film, which went on to receive four Academy Award nominations, remains one of Hollywood's most acclaimed courtroom dramas.

Bacon co-starred in the film as a young Marine captain alongside Tom Cruise, while veteran actor Jack Nicholson delivered an iconic performance in the supporting role. Reflecting on his experience working with Reiner, Bacon credited the director for shaping his performance and spoke of the impact Reiner had on his career and life.

According to reports, Reiner and his wife, Michele, were discovered dead at their residence, and their son Nick is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rob Reiner, a celebrated filmmaker and actor, directed several critically acclaimed films over the decades and was widely respected for his contributions to cinema. Tributes have continued to pour in from across the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans remembering him for his storytelling, leadership on set, and lasting legacy.

Bacon co-starred as a young Marine captain in the film, which starred Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise. "I'm not sure how to do this," Bacon starts out in the video, "But Rob Reiner gave me a job in 'A Few Good Men.' Sometime in the '90s, I guess it was. I was over the moon to get that job, people may or may not know but 'This Is Spinal Tap' is my all-time favourite movie and when he called me, I was just so thrilled," as quoted by Variety.

"The making of that movie was one of the best experiences I've ever had on a set," Bacon continued. "He was so fun. It really comes down from the top, you know? You can set a tone where people feel like we are working hard but also working hard in a safe and pleasant and fun situation. You know, we had lunch together every day. I've never done that with a director before or since, I'd never gone to have lunch. And Michele would be there, and the two of them were so great together. Kyra would come by, she was pregnant, and bring Travis. It was a magical time."

"So I'm just sending love to everybody that knew him because I know that everyone's hurting today," Bacon concludes.

He wrote in the caption, "Today is a sad one. Thank you for everything, Rob. May you and Michele rest in peace."

Bacon's co-star Demi Moore also shared heartfelt thoughts about her 'A Few Good Men' director.

"There are no words to truly express the unfathomable devastation of losing Rob and Michelle Reiner," Moore wrote on Instagram. "Our kids grew up together, we worked together, and as our lives intertwined personally and professionally I will always cherish the moments and memories of what we shared."

"They were amazing people and wonderful parents who gave of themselves to make the world a better place. My heart, thoughts, and prayers are with their family, friends, and all that are affected by this tragedy."

