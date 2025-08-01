‘I lost everything’: Neal McDonough on refusing to kiss co-stars on screen

Veteran actor Neal McDonough has opened up about how his refusal to perform on-screen intimate scenes led to a sharp decline in acting opportunities. Speaking on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, the Minority Report and Desperate Housewives actor said Hollywood "completely turned on" him after he made his personal boundaries clear.

According to Variety, McDonough, who has been married to Ruve Robertson since 2003 and shares five children with her, had long maintained that he wouldn’t kiss anyone else on-screen.

“I'd always had in my contracts I wouldn't kiss another woman on-screen. My wife didn't have any problem with it. It was me, really, who had a problem with it,” he said.

I Lost Everything You Could Possibly Imagine “When I couldn't do it, and they couldn't understand it, Hollywood just completely turned on me. They wouldn't let me be part of the show anymore,” the actor added.

McDonough revealed that the impact on his career was severe. “For two years, I couldn't get a job, and I lost everything you could possibly imagine,” he said.

“Not just houses and material things, but your swagger, your cool, who you are, your identity—everything. My identity was an actor, and a really good one. And once you don't have that identity, you're kind of lost in a tailspin.”

From ‘Band of Brothers’ to ‘Tulsa King’ McDonough began his acting career in the early 1990s and has since appeared in a number of high-profile projects, including Band of Brothers, American Horror Story, Suits, and Yellowstone. More recently, he starred in The Last Rodeo, a drama film by Angel Studios, where he played a former bull-riding champion trying to raise money for his grandson’s brain tumour surgery. The film, released in late May, grossed $15 million at the box office on a budget of $8 million.