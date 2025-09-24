'I love that character': Jeremy Renner on doing Hawkeye season 2

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Renner expressed his happiness about doing season two of the 2021 miniseries, 'Hawkeye', created by Jonathan Igla, as reported by People.

Renner said he is "happy to do season two" of 'Hawkeye', the series in which he plays the titular Marvel character.

"I love that character," he said of archer Clint Barton or Hawkeye. "I think there's so much for us to do."

"I'll always dance with Marvel. I'll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it's rocking," the Avengers star said, as quoted by People.

Renner last played Clint in the first season of 'Hawkeye', which ran six episodes. The 2021 Disney series costarred Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

In his interview earlier, he revealed that he had been offered "half" of his salary from the first season to make a second, as reported by People.

"I'm like, 'It's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,' " he said.

Renner also said that it was his near-fatal snowmobile accident on New Year's Day 2023 that led to Disney's "penny pinchers" to offer less, "'Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?' "

Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries after he was crushed by a snowplow in January 2023 incident, which took place in a driveway near Renner's Lake Tahoe home.

He sustained extensive injuries, including more than 35 bones, which required multiple titanium implants and a gruelling rehabilitation journey, reported People.

The Hawkeye series enabled him to "dive more into the character a bit, in a world that's more grounded," he said. "I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there's the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I'll get there. I'm doing good."

