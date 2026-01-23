'I might get lost amid the big stars': Border 2 actor Paramvir Cheema on fears of being typecast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema has opened up about his initial fears of being typecast before joining the cast of 'Border 2'.

Paramvir Cheema will be seen portraying the character of Subedar Nishaan Singh in the upcoming war drama, co-starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "When I heard the name Border, I obviously liked it as it's a big film. But I also had a doubt that I might get lost amid all the big stars. When you think about your journey, you think about how to move forward. Also, there's a lot of type casting. I wore a turban in Tabber and Black Warrant. So I didn't want people to see me in only turban roles where there's a lot more."

He recalled having a meeting with director Anurag Singh, with whom he shared his concerns and was then selected.

"I come from an army background. My great-grandfather and many of them were in the army. They also served during World War II. So, there were a lot of responsibilities. Border is such a big film. It is about patriotism and about our soldiers. I had to make sure that nothing went wrong," he added.

Cheema went on to speak about his experience of working with Sunny Deol, describing it as "surreal".

"I didn't have much to do with Sunny sir, as I have only one or two scenes with him. But Sunny Deol is Sunny Deol. There is no 'Border' without Sunny Deol. It was a very surreal experience that you can't forget. We had been shooting for 30-32 days with Sunny sir. When I saw his solo frame at the beginning, I got that feeling of 'Border'," he added.

On sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Paramvir Cheema recalled how the actor praised his work in 'Black Warrant'.

"I thought that he was such a big star, and what if he has tantrums? But, there was nothing. He was our boss in the film. I remember Varun Dhawan coming to talk to me. At that time, Black Warrant was also released, and he saw it. He used to tell me, 'I like your work a lot, Param'. If you see our scenes, there are very interesting ones," he said.