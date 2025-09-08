‘I pooped twice today’: Alex Warren’s hilarious response to first VMA win

Singer and former Hype House member Alex Warren has joined the list of 2025 MTV Video Music Awards winners. Learning of his victory while on the red carpet, the 23-year-old stood in stunned silence with his mouth open for nearly 10 seconds before finally reacting.

Advertisement

"I truly did not ... thank you so much. What the?" Warren said, admitting he expected fellow best new artist nominee Sombr to take the award instead.

Raw and unfiltered response Speaking to pre-show co-host Nessa, Warren could barely contain his emotions as he was asked about his upcoming performance. "I don't even know what to say to you right now. I pooped twice today; I might go for a third. I'm about to cry," he confessed. "I don't know; this is amazing. Thank you so much!"

Later in the evening, Warren is set to share the stage with pop icons Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey, a line-up that underlines his arrival in the mainstream.

Advertisement

Three nominations for debut album success The award comes on the back of his July 18 release You'll Be Alright Kid, a 21-track record that earned him three VMA nominations. In addition to Best New Artist, Warren is also in the running for Best Pop and Song of the Year, both for his chart-topping single Ordinary.

Music shaped by personal struggles Warren has often spoken about the personal hardships that shaped his artistry, including the loss of his father to kidney cancer when he was just nine years old.

"So I love giving people new ways to feel and think about themselves and their lives," he told the Nashville Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network. "The trajectory of my arrival at who I am, who I know and what I'm going to be allows me to write songs that feel like they're meant to teach others how to endure their lives."

Advertisement

Breakout hits Best known for Ordinary—which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained there for 29 weeks—Warren has also gained recognition for tracks such as Eternity, Carry You Home and Bloodline, the latter featuring Jelly Roll.

Marriage inspires biggest hit In his personal life, Warren married fellow Hype House alum Kouvr Annon in June 2024. The couple first connected on Snapchat when Warren was 18 and living out of his car. Now based in the suburbs of Nashville, the pair credit their relationship as a source of creative inspiration.

Warren has described his marriage as the heart of Ordinary. "It's a special song that I couldn't sit on because it reminds people of an emotion they can't quite put their finger on, because it's one they've had, forgotten, then thought they could never experience themselves," he explained.