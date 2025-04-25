’I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces’: Selena Gomez responds to backlash over Spanish fluency in Emilia Perez

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Selena Gomez is rising above the criticism surrounding her Spanish language skills in the film 'Emilia Perez'.

Despite facing backlash and debate over her Mexican American heritage, the actress is focusing on celebrating her work and the experience of playing a bicultural character.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Gomez shared her thoughts on the film and the criticism she faced.

"I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces, which as an actress are the most rewarding," she said, adding, "It was a magical time and working with [director] Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences."

Gomez faced harsh criticism for her Spanish speaking and dialect, including from Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, who called her performance "indefensible."

However, Gomez defended herself, and said, "I understand where you are coming from. I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie," as quoted by E! News.

Despite the controversy surrounding the film, Gomez remains proud of her work and is grateful for the experience.

"I'm really good," she said during a Q&A at the 2025 Santa Barbara Film Festival, as quoted by E! News.

"Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just, I'm just grateful and live with no regrets," she added.

Gomez is taking her time to find her next role, looking for a challenge and an opportunity to work with the right director.