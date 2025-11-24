'I still learn so much from Neena Gupta,' says Sanjay Mishra at Vadh 2 screening at IFFI

Panaji (Goa), [India] November 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, who attended the screening of his upcoming film 'Vadh 2' at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), took a moment to celebrate and express deep admiration for his long-time co-star Neena Gupta.

While speaking with ANI, Mishra said working with her has always been an experience filled with learning and admiration.

Calling her a strong artistic influence, Mishra shared, "Neena Gupta meri senior hai aur aaj bhi main bohot kuch seekhta hoon unse." ("Neena Gupta is my senior and even today I learn so much from her.")

The actor added that Gupta could not make it to IFFI due to health reasons. With concern and warmth in his voice, he said, "Aaj aa nahin payi, unki tabiyat thodi kharab thi. Warna woh bhi aapke paas hoti aaj." ("She couldn't attend today because she's a little unwell. Otherwise she would have been here with you.")

The actor went on to describe Vadh 2 as an emotional and narrative leap from the 2022 original.

While speaking to the media, the actor shared, "Vadh 2 Vadh one se aage hai," he said, emphasising that the sequel builds on the intensity of the first film. He added with a hint of humour and pride, "Achi baat hai ki as an actor mein aapko hasa bhi sakta hoon aur rula bhi sakta hoon." ("The good thing is that as an actor, I can make you laugh and I can make you cry.")

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films, Vadh 2 was showcased at IFFI on Sunday. The film is positioned as a spiritual successor rather than a direct continuation of its predecessor, which followed the story of a middle-class couple driven to desperation by a ruthless loan shark after being abandoned by their son, who settled in America.

At the festival, Mishra also acknowledged the emotional weight of returning with a film that, like its predecessor, delves into the psychological landscape of ordinary people confronted with extraordinary circumstances.