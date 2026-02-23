I Swear star Robert Aramayo shocked to win BAFTA Best Actor over Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet, says 'cant believe I won'

London [UK], February 23 (ANI): The BAFTA Awards 2026 night brought a big surprise for Robert Aramayo, who pulled off one of the all-time BAFTA upsets when he stunned the room by clinching Best Actor for 'I Swear', beating some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Aramayo won the top acting honour for playing real-life Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson in the film, which is set in 1980s Scotland. His win came over strong contenders like Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Ethan Hawke, Jesse Plemons, and Michael B Jordan.

Advertisement

A clearly emotional Aramayo said he never expected the win and shared his disbelief while addressing the audience and fellow nominees. He spoke about how strange it felt to stand alongside actors he had admired for years and said he was still trying to process the moment.

"I absolutely can't believe it. I can't believe that I'm looking at people like you, in the same category as you, never mind that I'm standing here," the tearful actor, who also stars as Elrond in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, said to his fellow nominees, as per Variety. "I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away."

Advertisement

Earlier in the evening, Aramayo also picked up the EE Rising Star Award, adding to his glorious night. The film's casting director, Lauren Evans, won the casting award, while co-star Peter Mullan received a nomination for supporting actor. I Swear was also nominated for Outstanding British Film but lost to Hamnet.

The film tells the story of Davidson, a young man living with severe Tourette syndrome at a time when the condition was not well understood. It shows his struggle with family and society, and how he later became a strong voice for others living with the condition.

Davidson attended the first half of the BAFTA ceremony. Due to involuntary outbursts, he left midway through the event. Host Alan Cumming later apologised to anyone who felt uncomfortable and thanked the audience for their support and understanding.

Advertisement