I think being called ’slave’ is a bigger curse word: Akshay Kumar on saying F**K You in Kesari Chapter 2

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, along with the other cast members and crew, lauched the trailer of their upcoming film 'Kesari: Chapter 2' in a grand event on Thursday in the national capital.

At the trailer launch, superstar Akshay Kumar opened up about saying 'F*** You" on the screen as shown in the power-packed teaser of the film.

At the press conference of the film, when Akshay was asked about what made him say the curse word, the actor justified it by saying that being called a slave by Britishers is a much bigger abuse than what he said.

"Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Lekin voh jo word usne use kiya tha (for Britishers in the teaser) 'You are still a slave!'- was that not a gaali for you? I think usse bade gaali aur kuchh ho nahi sakti (I think there can be no bigger abuse than this). I would have been happy if you had said something about using the word 'slave' rather than you talking about me saying f**k you," Akshay Kumar said.

He further said that shooting Britishers for calling Indians slaves would have also been a 'less' response at that time.

"Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe hum logon ne goli bhi maar di hoti na toh bhi chhota rehta. (According to me, if at that time we would have shot them, then that it would have also been a small response.)" added Akshay Kumar.

The trailer launch event of the film was a star-studded affair. Along with the lead actors, the event was also attended by Ananya Panday, producer Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Bindra and director Karan Singh Tyagi.

Also present at the trailer launch were the family members of late C Sankaran Nair, a courageous lawyer who challenged the British colonial regime in a legal battle for the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

As per the trailer, the movie delves into the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre which features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrayed Nair in the film and R Madhavan, portraying Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the tragic events of April 13, 1919.

The film's narrative unfolds with haunting visuals of the massacre, showing the devastation that followed and the ripple effects it had across India.

In the courtroom, Akshay's character faces off against R Madhavan, highlighting the fight for justice against the British Empire.