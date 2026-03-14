‘I thought he hated me’: Jimmy Kimmel after winning President’s Award at International Cinematographers Guild event

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was honored with the President’s Award at the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards, where he was praised for his resilience and commitment to his principles.

According to the organization, the award recognized Kimmel for “his strength of character, his resilience and his unwavering adherence to principle in the face of adversity.”

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The honor was presented by ICG national president John Lindley during a ceremony held at the Beverly Wilshire on March 13.

A joke about the “President’s Award” While accepting the award, Kimmel joked about the title and his long-running feud with US President Donald Trump.

“When they told me I'd be getting the President's Award, I said, ‘Wow, that's great! I thought he hated me!’ He called me a ‘no talent’ and tried to force me off the air.”

Kimmel then clarified the joke for the audience.

“Then I found out the president was John, so thank you, John. I like you more than him.”

Support during the Kirk controversy Kimmel also used the moment to thank colleagues and publicists for supporting him during a recent controversy involving conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

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His late-night program Jimmy Kimmel Live! had been suspended for six days after remarks he made about Kirk last September.

Reflecting on that period, Kimmel told the audience: “I especially want to thank you for your support over the last year.”

“I heard from many of you personally. I heard from many of your clients over my brief vacation in September, and I will never forget it.”

Suspension and political tensions The suspension followed comments Kimmel made about Trump and Kirk, sparking backlash from conservative commentators and criticism from members of the Trump administration.

Despite the controversy, the award from the International Cinematographers Guild signaled continued support for the late-night host within the entertainment industry.

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