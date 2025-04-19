’I thought of the brilliance of Octopus’: Pedro Pascal shares insights on his character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is one of the most anticipated upcoming superhero movies of this year. Actor Pedro Pascal will be playing the role of Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in the movie. While he possesses the ability to stretch his body like a rubber, the actor revealed that his character is more about intellect, according to Deadline.

Gladiator II fame actor Pedro Pascal revealed a huge insight into his understanding of the 'Reed Richards' character in the film. He called it a "brain character" who also tends to have a superpower of elasticity.

In an interview with ComicBook, as quoted by Deadline, the actor said, "With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character."

The actor further compared his character to the brilliance of an Octopus.

"I guess I'll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal physical translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That's the biggest character secret reveal that I've given to you," said Pedro Pascal in an interview with ComicBook as quoted by Deadline.

The makers recently released the trailer for 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', showcasing the MCU's take on the beloved superhero team.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).

The trailer released by Marvel on official social media handles reveals a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan setting, where the Fantastic Four are the only heroes around.

The film also introduces Galactus, a planet-devouring villain played by Ralph Ineson, and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' marks the official introduction of the team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The film promises a fresh take on the classic characters, with no cameos from other Marvel heroes.