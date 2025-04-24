’I tried to pitch some crazy ideas’: Jennifer Robinson on efforts to reprise Sarah Gellars character in I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise is set to have its third direct instalment in theatres this summer. Despite the best efforts to keep the sequel nostalgic for the fans, the writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said that she couldn't convince actress Sarah Gellar to reprise her role as Helen Shivers in the upcoming movie, reported Variety.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robinson said that she "tried relentlessly" to fit Gellar into the reboot of the movie, as reported by Variety.

However, her efforts were for nought as Sarah Gellar couldn't accept any possible reason for the resurrection of her character in 'Helen Shivers' in the movie.

"I tried, okay? I harassed her! But she is dead," Robinson said. "I tried to pitch some crazy ideas, too. I was like, 'What if it's like you weren't dead and you're actually alive, but in hiding?" said Robinson as quoted by Variety.

However, no reasons or script changes failed to convince Gellar of her return.

"Sarah's like, 'I was on ice. I was the most dead a person could be. You can see my frozen body.' I was like, 'Yeah, but what if?' And she said, 'I am dead. I am Sarah Dead Gellar," said Robinson in an interview with Entertainment Weekly as quoted by Variety.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, while Gellar will be absent, original stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will return for the horror sequel.