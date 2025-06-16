'I wanted to show him as a vintage darling': Director Maruthi on casting Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): The much-awaited teaser of 'The Raja Saab' was launched on Monday at a grand event in Hyderabad, attended by director Maruthi and other key members of the film production.

In a conversation with ANI, director Maruthi explained his vision and motive for casting the action star Prabhas for the horror comedy 'The Raja Saab'.

Prabhas, who has been busy with a series of action films over the past decade, will now be seen in a horror-comedy genre with the movie 'The Raja Saab'. This will give his fans a treat by showcasing his comedy skills.

The film marks the first collaboration between director Maruthi and Prabhas. While talking to ANI, Maruthi said, "This is my first time working with him (Prabhas). I wanted to show him as a vintage darling, and I did finally."

With Vintage Darling, the director appears to hint at Prabhas's romantic film 'Darling', which was released in 2010. He starred opposite Kajal Aggarwal. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office. It was also remade in the Kannada and Hindi languages.

In 'The Raja Saab' teaser, Prabhas appears to be a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Nidhhi Agerwal. Calling his romance on par with Shah Rukh Khan, the 'Baahubali' actor tries to impress his love interest Nidhi Agerwal before the situation takes a downturn.

The teaser begins with a king calling a haveli his "body" and the wealth his "life." Prabhas appears to be terrified of the spirits, as he is seen chanting the god's name and running away from ghosts after he enters the haveli.

The teaser's grand visuals are one of its highlights. Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani are also expected to play prominent roles in the movie. Thaman's music is another impressive aspect of the teaser.