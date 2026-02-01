'I was quite shocked...': Malini Awasthi on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy

Reacting to the ongoing row, versatile folk singer Malini Awasthi told ANI, "This matter came to my notice yesterday, and since I'm a fan of Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee, I was quite shocked... I watched the teaser yesterday, and the language used in it didn't feel like Neeraj Pandey's style. It seemed like he was under some kind of pressure, and that's why I tweeted asking if it was due to pressure from the streaming partner, Netflix, that forced them to choose such a propagandistic title... The film's title could have been something else, but the way the word 'Pandat' was added to it, that hurt me..."Earlier in the day, Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey posted on their respective Instagram accounts to apologise, confirming that all promotional materials had been removed from social media.