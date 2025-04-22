I was saved by residuals from Hot Tub Machine: Sebastian Stan admits financial crunch before landing role in Captain America

Washington DC [US], April 22 (ANI): Actor Sebastian Stan revealed that his acting career was on a life support before he landed the role of Bucky Barners in Marvel's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' in 2011, reported Variety.

Stan will be next seen in the highly anticipated Marvel venture 'Thunderbolts*' which also stars Florence Pugh in the lead role. Along with this, the actor will also reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The role of Bucky Barnes came as a life support for the 'Winter Soldier' actor, according to Variety.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair as quoted by Variety, Stan revealed that his financial situation was so crunched that before landing a role in Marvel, he had around 65,000 USD which came in residuals from his movie 'Hot Tub Time Machine' in 2010.

The Hot Tub Machine was directed by Steve Pink. Stan had a brief role in the movie.

"I had just gotten off the phone with my business manager, who told me I was saved by 65,000 USD that came in residuals from 'Hot Tub Time Machine,'" Stan said about the state of his career when the Marvel offer came in, as quoted by Variety.

The role in 'Captain America' franchise changed Stan's career.

Not only has he stayed with Marvel for well over a decade, but the MCU gave him bankability as an actor to help get various critically acclaimed movies made last year, such as 'A Different Man,' which won him a Golden Globe, and the Donald Trump movie 'The Apprentice. '

Stan was nominated at the Oscars in the category of 'Best Actor' for his performance in 'The Apprentice' earlier this year.

On his casting as Bucky Barnes, the Marvel Studios co-president, Kevin Feige said that despite being a relative unknown and best known for his brief stint on "Gossip Girl," Stan appealed to him because of his eyes.

"You could see that he has so much inside him and so much behind his eyes. I'll never forget that. I said to Stephen Broussard, who was one of the producers on Captain America, 'He's going to be a good Bucky, but he's going to be a great Winter Soldier,'" said Feige as quoted by Variety.