'I was terrified': Shefali Shah reflects on Delhi Crime 3 journey, expresses gratitude to fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah has expressed deep gratitude to her fans following the release of 'Delhi Crime Season 3.'

Taking to Instagram, Shefali penned a long note and poured out her heart, revealing how she was "terrified".

The actor also reflected on reprising her character as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi and wrote, "I played a different side of Vartika this time. She felt the pain and anger with equal and more intensity, but instead of showing it, she channelled it into finding the girls. All situations require one aspect that's more prevalent than others. Certain situations need to be handled with power, certain with strength, certain with command, certain with force, and certain, like this one, with compassion and empathy. This time there was no bravado, it was just perseverance and a relentless pursuit to find the girls and do what she believes she was born to do, protect, safeguard and get justice."

Shefali shared how she started embracing the character and her emotions and added, "When I saw the show myself, I didn't know if you would be able to see my version of Vartika and love her as much as the last time. A lot of times, histrionics, drama, and heightened emotion are considered a good performance. But I wasn't performing, I was just becoming her, and this is how she felt."

Overwhelmed by the audience's response, Shefali Shah also opened up on how she was left "overjoyed and weeping with relief."

Reiterating her gratitude, Shefali thanked her fans for their immense love and support for the show.

The new season of 'Delhi Crime' shows Shefali Shah back as the fierce and fearless DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.

Official synopsis of the show reads, "At the centre of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) -- our steadfast Madam Sir -- who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down -- setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose."