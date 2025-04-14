’I went and did something kind of strange’: Melanie Lynskey on her audition for Two and a Half Men

Washington DC [US], April 14 (ANI): Actress Melanie Lynskey, who is known for her role in the American sitcom 'Two and a Half Men' revealed an interesting anecdote from her show's audition, which eventually changed her character in the show, reported Variety.

Lynskey landed the role of Rose in "Two-and-a-Half-Men." Excited to be on an American sitcom, she eventually appeared in a whopping 63 episodes.

The "Yellowjackets" actor was honoured with the Precious Gem Award at the 42nd annual Miami Film Festival on Saturday. During a career retrospective after accepting the award, she opened up about her role in "Two-and-a-Half-Men".

"I went and did something kind of strange in the audition, and they were super into it," Lynskey recalled.

"She was written as being quite sexy and threatening. And I was like, what if she just honestly doesn't know there's a problem? She's so sweet and you'd meet her in the grocery store and [say,] 'She's adorable.' And she's like, 'I'll cut you into pieces.'" said Lynskey as quoted by Variety.

She claimed that the makers liked her take, and during Season 1, the guest star role quickly turned into a series regular.

"Honestly, it was a hard decision, because it was not what I was expecting. I had no money, and I liked everyone I worked with. I really, really liked them, and it was so fun," she said as quoted by Variety.

The actress later decided to quit the show as she was unable to get a job other than the show.

"That was why I became recurring, so I could come and go. People were renegotiating to get raises, and I was like, how about I renegotiate for less money? Literally, someone was like, you could become a millionaire. I was like, No, I get it. I do. For my life, it was my best choice," said Lynskey as quoted by Variety.