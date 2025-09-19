‘I will like to…’: What Zubeen Garg said in heartfelt message for fans a day before his death

Zubeen Garg, the iconic Assamese singer passed away on Friday. Just a day before the tragic news of his death shocked fans, Zubeen had shared a warm message on social media, inviting them to the 4th North East India Festival.

“Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September,” the singer wrote on Instagram, along with a video of himself.

How did Zubeen Garg die? Garg tragically died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore after reportedly falling into the sea. Though he was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital, doctors were unable to save him.

Garg is survived by his wife.

The singer had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

Assam CM condoles Zubeen Garg's death Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to the tragic death of the singer, saying Assam lost “one of its favourite sons”.

Himanta Biswa Sarma referred to Zubeen Garg as “Assam's favourite rockstar”, stating: “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go”.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora and Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed shock at the death of Zubeen Garg.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend,” said Bora in a post on X.