'I will sleep peacefully only when I have Anand': When Dharmendra confronted director Hrishikesh Mukherjee for replacing him with Rajesh Khanna in film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra shared an incident when he confronted the late director Hrishikesh Mukherjee for allegedly replacing him with superstar Rajesh Khanna in the film 'Anand'.

Released in 1971, 'Anand' is considered one of the finest movies in Bollywood. It starred Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Rajesh Khanna's titular role in the film was reportedly first offered to the rising star of that time, Dharmendra. However, the director later allegedly replaced him without any formal explanation.

In a conversation with ANI on Friday, Dharmendra opened up about the incident and said that he once confronted the director for his removal from the film while he was drunk.

He said, "We were going to Bengaluru. He told the whole story. I was charged, naturally. He was a great director. I was very happy, and because of that, I drank a few glasses of alcohol. The next day, I read that Rajesh Khanna was working on it. So, naturally, I was a little surprised. I didn't have the courage to say it to him."

Then, one day, the actor mustered the courage to confront the late director Mukherjee and asked him, "Where is my 'Anand'?"

"I told him, Dada, you told me a story. We will do this and that while going to Bangalore. I was very happy. A good story with such a good director. And then I found out that Rajesh Khanna was working on it. At night, when I said this, he said he would do another film with me, and I was like, 'Where is my Anand?'. He told me to sleep. A little later, I again said, 'Dada'. I think he got agitated a little and then he said, 'Dharmendra, go to sleep'," said Dharmedra.

To this, the 'Sholay' actor responded, "Neend nhi aati. Anand ki neend tabhi aaegi jab mere paas 'Anand' hoga (I can't sleep. I will sleep peacefully only when I have 'Anand')"

Despite their professional and brief dispute over 'Anand', the actor said he still respects Hrishikesh Mukherjee and is sad about his passing.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is set to reunite with actor Arbaaz Khan after 27 years with the film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'.