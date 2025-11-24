‘I wish I had…’: When Dharmendra expressed regret about his parents, spoke about being a strict father

Dharmendra reflected on his strict parenting style, stemming from his own upbringing. He regretted not spending enough time with his parents.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated24 Nov 2025, 10:17 PM IST
Dharmendra once admitted that his strict nature as a father came from his own upbringing. In 2013, he spoke to actor Vinay Pathal. The video of the interaction is available on Asian Paints’ YouTube channel.

According to Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby were scared of him though he wished they would sit with him and talk more openly. Looking back, he felt his own father also wanted the same friendship and companionship from him.

Dharmendra remembered how his father would wait quietly, hoping the Bollywood actor would come home early and spend time with him. Yet, he never realised that then.

“I used to ask my father, ‘What are you thinking about? Tell me what you want’. He used to say, ‘I have everything. What else do I want? You should come home early. You should sit with me for a while’. I used to hug him and leave,” Dharmendra said.

Later, his mother too only wanted his presence and affection, not big things. Dharmendra believed every parent kept a child hidden inside their heart. They, too, need love, time and attention from their children.

“All she wanted was my time, my company, nothing else. She wanted us to adore her the way she did for us. We all have a child inside us. We want our children to open their arms and hug us the way we did in their childhood,” the actor said.

Dharmendra’s regret

The Bollywood legend regretted not giving enough time to his parents when they were alive. According to him, parents often suffer silently when children get busy with life.

“They taught us to walk holding their fingers. Now, it's impossible to walk with them at their pace. My parents must be complaining to me. I wish I had given them time. I wish I had erased the pain of my parents,” said an emotional Dharmendra.

The regret he felt made him realise how important it was to value parents while they were still around.

On 24 November, Dharmendra breathed his last at his home. He is survived by two wives and six children.

