Ian McKellen teases return of Gandalf and Frodo in new ‘Lord Of The Rings’ film: ‘My lips are sealed’

British actor Sir Ian McKellen has revealed that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in the upcoming ‘Lord of the Rings’ film ‘The Hunt for Gollum’.

Will Ian McKellen be a part of the upcoming ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie? Speaking during a panel at the For Love of Fantasy convention in London, McKellen shared this news with fans, though he remained tight-lipped about who would play the roles.

“I hear there’s going to be another movie set in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May,” McKellen said. “It’s going to be directed by Gollum and it’s all about Gollum. I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

McKellen, who famously played the wizard Gandalf in both ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies, did not confirm whether he would return to the role.

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the original trilogy, was also at the event, along with co-stars Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies.

More about ‘The Hunt for Gollum’ The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be released in December 2027, after its original 2026 release date was pushed back. Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in the earlier films, will return both as the director and to reprise his role.