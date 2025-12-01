I&B Secy urges media & entertainment industry to embrace AI, citing its 'huge' impact

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) The impact of AI is going to be huge on the media and entertainment sector, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Monday and urged the industry to embrace the technology and make the best use of it.

Advertisement

Jaju also said that multiple rounds of proof-of-concept studies are being done at IIT Kanpur for the ambitious direct-to-mobile broadcasting project and many of these are going through a process of stakeholder consultations.

"The impact of AI is going to be huge on this segment. And there are a lot of positives which are going to be there, obviously there will be negatives, so there have to be guardrails for understanding where we don't cross the line," Jaju told reporters at the sidelines of the CII's BIG Picture Summit 2025.

The technology is going to be heavily disrupted due to AI and it's important that our industry embraces it and makes use of the positives that are going to be around, he said.

Advertisement

"It will obviously create multiple jobs, multiple productivity gains. If a work can be completed in one-tenth of the time at one-hundredth of the cost, with the use of AI, obviously it has productivity gains, he said.

Stating that the size of the M&E segment remains where it is (today), he said there will be losses to one segment and gains to another segment.

"How do we harmonise and create a level playing field so that we are able to get, create sustainable development for each one of these verticals is one of the important aspects that we are looking at in the unified approach, which is designed to bring together diverse stakeholders, platforms and verticals under a cohesive development agenda.

Advertisement

"Because you require harmonised development of each one of the verticals for this segment to become bigger and grow from this current 2 per cent to become at least 4-5 per cent of the global media and entertainment space," he said.

Earlier, Jaju unveiled the CII White Paper, titled ‘Reimagining India's M&E Sector: A Call for Action to Build a Future-Ready, Globally Competitive Industry by 2030’.

Jaju, in his inaugural address, said that as per the government and industry projections, India's M&E sector is expected to grow 7 per cent annually and reach the coveted USD 100 billion by 2030.

He underscored that entertainment, alongside food, shelter, and clothing, remains a fundamental pillar of civilization - integral not only to economic growth, but also to societal harmony and happiness.

Advertisement

India's creative economy, he noted, is now a livelihood source for over 10 million people, contributing approximately ₹3 lakh crore to the national GDP.

"The true value of our sector goes beyond numbers: it connects people, fosters harmony, and links nations together," Jaju emphasised.

He highlighted India's rich storytelling heritage, from oral traditions (Shruti) to written (Kriti) and visual forms, as showcased in the Bharat Pavilion at the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

"Despite this legacy, India holds only 2 per cent of the global M&E market. Our challenge and opportunity is to transform our creative potential into products and stories that earn global recognition," he said.

"AI is transforming entertainment. If we do not embrace new technologies, our global share will shrink. As a rising economic power, India's stories must be heard and seen worldwide. This is the essence of our soft power," he said.

Advertisement

He clarified that while the government's role is to enable, not compete, it is committed to creating an environment where the industry can thrive, addressing skill gaps, providing incentives, and ensuring a level playing field.

He pointed to the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai as an example of successful government-industry collaboration, with its industry-led model already earning accolades for excellence and innovation.

The White Paper outlines actionable recommendations to drive growth, foster innovation, and position India as a leader in the global creative economy.

The CII in its White Paper calls upon the Central as well as state governments, industry leaders, and creative communities to act with urgency and shared purpose.

By embracing convergence, digital-first innovation, and global competitiveness, India can not only expand its domestic market but also project its cultural leadership worldwide, as per the White Paper.

Advertisement