Nadaaniyan cast visited Lollapalooza India a day after the film's release on March 7. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who star in the romantic comedy, were spotted at the festival held at the Royal Western India Turf Club in Mumbai. Along with them was director Shauna Gautam, marking her debut after assisting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). Khushi shared moments from the event on social media, including pictures of the trio enjoying the music festival.

Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, is available for streaming on Netflix. Produced by Dharma Productions' digital arm, the movie blends lighthearted moments with emotional depth, showcasing the charm of its young cast.

Dressed in a chic white lace co-ord set with a jacket, Khushi Kapoor looked stunning, while Ibrahim opted for an all-black ensemble. Sharing the pictures, Khushi captioned her post "Hola Lolla", adding a playful emoji, while Dharmatic Entertainment also joined in, captioning their post "Feelin’ nadaan in the Lolla land!". Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi’s sister, reacted to the post, calling the pictures “Beautiful.”

Lollapalooza India 2025: A star-studded affair The third edition of Lollapalooza India kicked off with a bang on March 8, 2025, featuring electrifying performances by global music icons including Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, and Isabel LaRosa. A standout moment was Jonita Gandhi’s high-energy performance alongside rapper Divine, which left the crowd in awe.

‘Nadaaniyan’ – Plot and cast The film follows the story of Pia Jaisingh (Khushi Kapoor), a wealthy girl who hires Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a talented yet struggling young man, to pretend to be her boyfriend in order to navigate a complicated situation with her childhood friends. However, their contractual relationship soon turns into real love, leading to unexpected complications.

In addition to Ibrahim and Khushi, the film also features a talented ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Apoorva Mukhija, Neel Dewan, and Aaliyah Qureishi in key roles.

Khushi Kapoor’s busy year in Bollywood Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with The Archies (2023), has had a packed year with two releases in 2024. Her first film of the year, Loveyapa, co-starring Junaid Khan, hit theatres on February 7.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s upcoming projects Following Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan already has two major films lined up:

Sarzameen – A Dharma Productions film, where he stars alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Diler – A Maddock Films sports drama, co-starring Sreeleela.